Hey Jude: Police name puppy recruits after England football heroes

The seven-strong squad of Sprockers were only born earlier this week (Image by West Midlands Police)

West Midlands Police were inundated with worthy nominations for both past and present players but after pawing over them, they have revealed the names of Sterling, Jude, Lineker, Rio, Bronze, Keegan and Marcus.

The seven-strong squad of Sprockers were only born last week.

Chief Instructor Dave Hibbert, from the West Midlands police dog unit, said: "We know how much the nation has been looking forward to the tournament and wanted to be part of the feel-good mood.

"We had a fantastic social media response after asking people to name this litter in honour of past or present England players. We could only pick seven from all the nominations in the end but we feel there is a good mixture.

"These are figures who have made a difference to lives in some way, be that on the pitch with their talent or off the field with their efforts and achievements.

"We also want our dogs to make a difference in the future through helping to catch criminals and keep the public safe."

The dogs are named after Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham from the current Euros squad, England Women's Lucy Bronze, and former players Rio Ferdinand, Kevin Keegan and Gary Lineker are due to begin their police dog training later this year.