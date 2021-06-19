Diabetic Walsall man, 47, goes missing without his medication

Steven Preen. Photo.@Walsallpolice

Police are appealing for help in finding Steven Preen, who is is about 5ft 6ins tall, with grey hair.

Officers say that he has links to Worcester.

Walsall Police tweeted: "#MISSING | We need your help to trace Steven Preen who has gone missing from #Walsall. The 47-year-old hasn't got his diabetes medication with him and we're concerned for his health and well-being.

"We appreciate this isn't the clearest photograph but Steven is around 5ft 6ins tall with grey hair. He has links to #Worcester and anyone with information can contact us via live chat or by calling 101."

