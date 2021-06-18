Second World War shell detonated at Walsall Arboretum

By Jordan ReynoldsWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

A Second World War shell was discovered and detonated at Walsall Arboretum.

The second world war shell. Photo: Ops Support Unit WMP
Police were called to the Arboretum. Photo: Ops Support Unit WMP
Part of the arboretum was closed on Thursday while the controlled explosion took place.

Ops Support Unit WMP tweeted on Thursday saying: "After a WW2 shell was discovered earlier today U4B assisted Walsall police with disposing of the item with the expertise of 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment. Thanks to our colleagues at the National Police Air Service and West Midlands Police Dogs for their help also."

Walsall Council tweeted at 6.20pm on Thursday saying the arboretum extension would be closed for the rest of the day.

Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds

Reporter@jreynolds_star

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

