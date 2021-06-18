Second World War shell detonated at Walsall Arboretum

Part of the arboretum was closed on Thursday while the controlled explosion took place.
Ops Support Unit WMP tweeted on Thursday saying: "After a WW2 shell was discovered earlier today U4B assisted Walsall police with disposing of the item with the expertise of 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment. Thanks to our colleagues at the National Police Air Service and West Midlands Police Dogs for their help also."
Walsall Council tweeted at 6.20pm on Thursday saying the arboretum extension would be closed for the rest of the day.