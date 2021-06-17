School staff and parents in Black Country praised for 'huge' effort in promoting Covid-19 testing

Social distancing measures as a child studies on a marked table. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Leaders in Sandwell and Walsall have issued the praise as they aim to prevent virus cases rising and ensure schools are as safe as possible.

It comes after other council chiefs in Dudley, Wolverhampton and Staffordshire also commended the efforts of staff, pupils and parents.

Councillor Stephen Craddock, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing for Walsall Council, said: "Regular symptom-free testing has been in place in Walsall education settings for pupils aged 12 and above for some time. This has been a huge effort from schools and the testing is helping to detect positive Covid-19 cases that otherwise may not be found.

"Testing is just one of the wider system of controls and Walsall schools are continuing to work extremely hard to ensure measures are in place to keep their settings as safe as possible.

"This includes improving ventilation of indoor settings, moving physical activities outdoors, class bubbles, regular cleaning of surfaces and improving hand hygiene. While the requirement to wear face coverings in Walsall schools is at the discretion of head teachers and principals, Walsall Public Health recommends that schools continue to follow government guidance that face coverings are still worn, especially in some situations where social distancing is difficult or where classrooms cannot be ventilated effectively."

Councillor Craddock added it was "great" to hear the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for 12 to 15-year-olds, but added the council were waiting to see if the age group would be vaccinated as part of the Government's plans.

Councillor Karen Simms, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for Best Start in Life, added: “Rapid Covid-19 tests have been conducted by pupils and staff at schools since January 4.

"Building regular twice-weekly testing into routines has been crucial and is testament to the dedication of pupils, their families and school staff to keep the virus out of our schools.