Appeal for information after dog found with serious head injury in Walsall

The RSPCA is appealing for information about a Jack Russell terrier with a serious head injury was found in the Black Country.

Broad Lane, in Walsall. Photo: Google Maps
A member of the public found the female dog with part of her scalp and an ear missing on May 23, in a park off Broad Lane, in Walsall.

Sadly, the dog has since died from her injuries.

RSPCA inspector, Fiona Howell, who is investigating, said: "We don’t know exactly what has happened to her but vets suspect the injuries were caused by another dog significantly larger than herself.

“She was found alive in a park by a passerby who contacted us for help. Unfortunately she has since passed away from her injuries.

"She doesn’t have a microchip so we’ve been unable to track down an owner so we are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.”

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

