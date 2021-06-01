New mobile testing centres heading across Walsall

The former community transport buses will become mobile testing centres across Walsall

The buses will be travelling to towns across Walsall to offer tests to people living in the borough with no symptoms with no appointment needed.

There will be a bus each Wednesday at Willenhall Market and Aldridge Library and one operating at Walsall Manor Hospital.

Each bus has a small lab area for results to be processed in around 30 minutes and the teams will be on location from 10am till 4pm for testing and collection of Home test Kits.

Councillor Stephen Craddock, portfolio holder for Health and Wellbeing said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank our community groups for their support with symptom-free testing in the borough over the past few months.

“Symptom-free testing remains central to our fight against COVID-19.

"The test can detect COVID-19 if you are infectious at the time the test is taken and this mobile testing facility will mean more people can be tested quickly and conveniently.

"The test involves a swab of your nose and/or throat, they are quick, easy and provide rapid results.

"A negative test can give you some peace of mind that you’re not unknowingly spreading the virus to your friends and family.

"If the bus is not going to an area where people live or work then there are still lots of ways people can get a symptom free test.

"They can visit one of the community of pharmacy sites that are remaining open to take a test or collect a home test kit from participating pharmacies, or order one online to come to their house.

"If residents decide to use a home test kit then it is really important they register the results online or on the phone by calling 119.

"We all play a part in controlling the spread of COVID-19, alongside hands, face, space and fresh air regular symptom free testing is important.