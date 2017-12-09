Elf the dog safe for her first Christmas after being found on streets of Walsall

Last winter, the brown Parson Russell terrier named Elf was found on the streets of Walsall just four weeks before Christmas with part of her jaw missing and with wounds to her ears.

She was reported to the RSPCA and the vets confirmed she was used for badger baiting - which is a blood sport and form of animal abuse - when they discovered a radio transmitter collar on her.

A year later, Elf has a home with vet nurse Amber Rogers in north Staffordshire and her 13-year-old, partially-blind English Bull Terrier, Frank, two cats, two bunnies, six horses and a donkey.

She said: “I fell in love with Elf when she came into our practice to be spayed. The team at the RSPCA said Elf would be looking for a home, and I told them I’d be really keen to adopt her.

“She came home with me the week before Christmas and I officially adopted her on New Year’s Eve.

“She is the sweetest little dog, but even when she’s cheeky, how can I ever be cross with that little face! She spends her days playing with my six-year-old Staffie crossbreed Nancy - when they’re not running around together, they’re curled up side by side in their bed."

The RSPCA expect to care for 19,000 animals over the December and January so they have launched the Kindness at Christmas Appeal to help injured, suffering and abused animals like Elf this winter.

Any donations can be made to www.rspca.org.uk/winterappeal