Ward remains shut at Manor Hospital due to norovirus

The highly contagious winter vomiting bug broke out on Thursday affecting wards 7 for cardiology, 15 for general medicine and 16 for gastroenterology.

Manor Hospital chiefs said the issue has been resolved on two of the wards but remained a risk on ward 15. Patients are still on the ward but it has been closed for new admissions and transfers.

A statement from Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust said: "People planning to visit a relative or friend in a care home or hospital in Walsall this weekend are being urged to stay away if they have experienced sickness and diarrhoea in the previous three days to avoid passing on stomach bugs such as norovirus.

"There are confirmed incidents of norovirus at the Hospital, with one ward, ward 15 closed to patient admissions and transfers at this time, though the rest of the hospital is open.

"Such infections are very easily spread from person to person especially in places where groups of people are together for periods of time such as in care home and hospital environments.

"There has recently been a very slight increase in the number of cases of norovirus across the Walsall community and people in care homes and hospitals may be more susceptible to picking up bugs due to being ill or weak or elderly.

"We are asking people not to visit care homes and hospitals to see relatives or friends if they have sickness and diarrhoea, or they have recently experienced these symptoms. This is because people may still carry the virus and infect others up to three days after their own symptoms have stopped"

The trust also issued advice on how to combat against it. They added: "The most effective precaution against norovirus is to wash hands regularly with soap and water, and not just rely on hand gel.

"The symptoms last around two days and the only treatment required is to drink plenty of fluid to stay hydrated.

"Anyone concerned about symptoms, should contact their GP by telephone, rather than just going to the practice or health centre.

"If anyone has any concerns about being unable to visit a friend or relative in Walsall Manor Hospital in a ward with symptoms, they should discuss this with the nurse in charge of their ward, who will consider the case of each patient on an individual basis, especially those close relatives of patients who are gravely ill.

"The nurse in charge can be contacted by calling the hospital’s switchboard on: 01922 721172.

"People concerned about visiting a relative or friend living in a care home should phone the home beforehand for advice."