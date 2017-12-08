School evacuated as bus bursts into flames in Walsall - WATCH

Footage shot at the scene shows flames tearing through the Diamond bus on Bloxwich Road, Walsall, and black plumes of smoke billowing into the air.

Schoolchildren from the nearby Leamore Primary School were evacuated onto the playground amid the drama at around 9.50am today.

Firefighters battled to control the blaze, which is thought may have been caused by an electrical fault.

Neighbours piled out into the street as the flames towered into the sky.

Susan Ryan, aged 37, lives nearby and witnessed the drama.

She said: "I was in the kitchen and saw a big puff of black smoke and I thought it was not a house or a garden on fire.

"I thought it was a lorry but when I got closer I saw it was a Diamond bus. It was all in flames."

Bob Baker, general manager at Diamond, said early indications suggested the demister on the bus 'could have been overloaded as a result of the weather conditions', potentially sparking the fire.