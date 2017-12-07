Hundreds of Santas raise money for Acorns Children’s Hospice

The 10th annual Acorns Santa Run saw festive fundraisers from across the region get suited-up for a sponsored dash around Walsall Arboretum, raising money to help Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Runners on the day were given a free Santa suit when they turned up and then took part in either a 5km Santa Run or a 2km Santa Stroll.

Phillippa Weatherhead, a senior events officer at Acorns, said: “We’re so grateful to all the Santas who turned out and helped make the 10th anniversary of the run such a special occasion. The atmosphere was electric and it feels like Christmas has well and truly arrived.”

Acorns, which has hospices based in Walsall, Worcester and Birmingham, offers a network of care for life-limited children and support to their families across the West Midlands.

In the last year, the charity has supported more than 870 children and 1,090 families – including those who are bereaved.

Ms Weatherhead added: “We rely on fundraising and donations for the majority of our income, so events like the annual Santa Run in Birmingham have a real impact. It’s not only a great way of having fun but it also helps us carry on our work.”

To find out more about the work of Acorns Children’s Hospice and how you can help visit www.acorns.org.uk