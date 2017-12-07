Advertising
Are these Black Country Christmas lights pants?
They shine impressively bright on a cold winter night – but do these Christmas lights in Park Street, Walsall, remind you of anything?
Express & Star readers have pointed out that the festive display resembles several rows of washing lines complete with carefully pegged pairs of golden Y-fronts.
But what do you think? Do the lights resemble pants? Have your say in our poll and in the comments section.
