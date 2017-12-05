Pupil hurt after being cut by knife found outside school

The Cheslyn Hay High School pupil suffered a ‘small knife wound’ to his back after a blade he had in his bag cut him as he walked, Staffordshire Police said.

Rumours of a deliberate attack quickly spread on Facebook yesterday, but a police spokesperson posted: “Please be aware that any reports of a deliberate stabbing or knife attack at Cheslyn Hay High School this morning are not true.

“The boy will be going to Walsall Manor Hospital, but the injuries are not life threatening or life changing.”

The knife has been confiscated.

Katie Adams, deputy head teacher at the school, said: "We understand that there were rumours circulating around the school about an incident that happened.

"A student found a knife outside of school grounds and was doing the right thing by trying to bring it into a safe place but unfortunately had an accident.

"Police are aware of the circumstances and not taking further action."