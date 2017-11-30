Bar and snooker hall to be reopened - by former customer

The Q Lounge and Old Hall Snooker Club in Revival Street in Bloxwich were closed in June by MFA Bowl.

The bowling firm ran an alley connected to the two, but closed that as well a month later.

Now a former customer of the Q Lounge has stepped in to lease the bar and snooker hall.

Retired builder Bernard Cavill, aged 72, says he hopes to open them in January.

He said: "I used to go to the Q Lounge and was saddened when it closed - it is the only place in the area where you can watch 60s and 70s music bands.

"It was a popular place to go and I didn't understand why it had to close down.

"My plan is to get it back up and running for customers."

Mr Cavill, who used to run Cavill Homes, will run the two places with his son Lee.

The pair, who have no experience running bars, will do a makeover of the venues before opening.

Both will get a new ceiling, be given a clean and refurbishment.

The snooker hall will get four new tables.

Mr Cavill said the Q Lounge will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, while the snooker hall will be open from 10am to 10pm, seven days a week.

Mr Cavill received the keys to the venues last week.

He said: "As a former customer this is something I'm looking forward to doing, it is a new challenge in my retirement."

The bowling alley is on the market for sale, priced at £800,000.

It closed in July.

Old Hall Properties have the property up for sale and rent.

Director Craig Bales, who said he had a preference for the alley to be reopened, said: "We have already had some interest from parties we are currently talking to."

The alley used to be known as GT Leisure Bowl before it was taken over by MFA.