Cash boost for police after former Walsall station is sold

The six-storey building shut last year after serving five decades as the town’s police station.

Corbally Property Investments is the buyer and is planning a ‘mixed use development’ for the Green Lane site which it bought for a little less than the £1 million asking price. Mixed use usually blends residential, commercial or entertainment uses.

Shirley station in Solihull has also been sold and the two deals have resulted in a combined £2.25 million for the police.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said the money would be ‘vital’.

He said: “I am delighted more than £2 million has been raised by the sale of these police stations.

“Whilst buildings like these were once highly valued, state of the art technology has allowed West Midlands Police to become even more efficient.

“The money raised from this sale will help me invest in vital police services.”

The 36,500 sq ft building on the corner of Green Lane and Blue Lane East has sat empty since October 9, 2016, after serving as the town’s main police base for 50 years.

Bloxwich police station is now the borough’s force headquarters while dozens of officers serving Paddock, Palfrey, Pleck and St. Matthews have moved into Walsall Civic Centre.

There was said to be a lot of interest in the landmark station property which includes offices, a gym, kitchen and internal car parking.

At least one solid offer has been made for the building in the last 12 months however the deal fell through.

Property agents KWB confirmed Corbally were behind the offer that originally emerged in September.

The firm themselves were not able to elaborate on the redevelopment plans at this stage.

The station was one of 27 to be closed by West Midlands Police in a bid to generate cash. Martin Cook, of KWB, who handled both deals, added: “There was a high level of interest from a number of potential buyers in both these sites.”