Church ready for double Christmas celebration

The first event at St Michael's Church in Pelsall, a festive market, will be held today (Saturday) from 10am to 2pm and will feature a variety of stalls selling Christmas gifts set up in the Church Hall.

Reverend Alison Morris said that she would love to see members of the Pelsall community attend the event.

She said: "We have regularly held successful Christmas markets in the last couple of years and hope that this year is no different.

"I really hope the public come out and have a nice day with us, while maybe picking up a bargain for themselves or a loved one."

Next Saturday the church will come alive with the sound of Christmas classics.

Walsall Symphony Orchestra and Rider Hayes School Choir will team up to sing everyone's favourite festive tracks, both classic and more recent pop songs for a unique concert.

Each group will perform individually but will also team up for the show, which starts at 7pm.

Tickets are £5 and Rev Morris is sure that this is a show not to be missed.

She said: "The Christmas Concert will feature some brilliant musicians and singers, I can't wait to see them perform together myself.

"The night should have something for everyone, with lots of Christmas songs old and new being performed."