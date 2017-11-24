Children's home is 'inadequate'

A report into the Walsall home states that children’s safety and well-being is compromised, while staff ‘do not encourage young people to take responsibility for their unacceptable actions or behaviours'.

Management at the home was also criticised, with inspectors claiming that managers 'do not ensure staff work together as a team', which it is claimed affects the safety of children.

The home, the exact location of which cannot be revealed due to safety concerns for those living there, was inspected on October 17 and 18, before being given the rating of inadequate in terms of overall experiences of residents, protection and effectiveness and leadership.

The home provides care and accommodation for up to seven young people who have emotional or behavioural difficulties and is operated by Walsall Council.

The Ofsted report reads: "Young people's day-to-day experience is inadequate.

"This is because leaders, managers and staff do not continually promote young people's safety or protect them from harm.

"Staff fail to implement young people's care plans.

"For example, the care plan for one young person states that staff will conduct regular one-to-one sessions to address risky behaviours such as criminal damage, consuming alcohol and drug misuse.

"Staff do not conduct these sessions and consequently, young people do not receive the support that they need to promote their development."

Another issue at the home was that staff did not 'effectively challenge' residents who were known to be consuming drugs and alcohol.

The report read: "Although staff support young people to arrange and attend primary healthcare appointments, they do not consistently encourage them to maintain a healthy life-style.

"Staff are aware that some young people consume alcohol and misuse drugs on a regular basis, but they do not effectively challenge this behaviour."

Councillor Aftab Nawaz, portfolio holder for children’s services and education at Walsall Council said: “Of the five children’s homes we have, one is rated as outstanding and three are rated as good.

"We have a robust action plan in place to deliver improvements to this home and are determined to ensure all children in our care get the best possible start in life.”