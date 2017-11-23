Road blocked after huge pile of rubbish is dumped

The heap was removed from Gravelly Lane in Stonnall, near Walsall, by Lichfield District Council workers on Monday.

A door, insulation, plaster and fibre-board were also among the haul.

It is suspected it was dumped there by a rogue builder or someone who was paid to collect the rubbish and avoided disposing of it at a registered site.

The route after the rubbish was cleared by Lichfield District Council.

The council has now issued an appeal for anyone with any intelligence on the culprit to come forward.

Councillor Iain Eadie, responsible for operational services, leisure and waste, said: "The person who fly-tipped this rubbish has committed a criminal offence.

"We suspect it was left by either an unscrupulous builder or an individual or company that took money to dispose of the rubbish at a registered site, but dumped it in our district instead and pocketed the money they were paid to properly dispose of it.

"We hope community members will come forward if they think they may have seen suspicious behaviour in or around Gravelly Lane or recognise the rubbish.

"The penalty for fly-tipping can be a large fine and even a significant prison term, but we can only prosecute if we can find the person or company responsible.

"It’s also important to remember that we all have a duty of care when employing others to dispose of our waste.

"So, when employing a builder, gardener, or house clearance company, don’t forget to check they are licensed with the Environment Agency to legally remove your waste.

"If they are not, don’t use them as you may end up becoming a fly-tipper indirectly, and could be fined up to £5,000."