Missing Walsall baby found
A four-month old baby at the centre of a police search in Walsall has now been found.
The baby's mother, Jessica Davis, aged 25, and the child, a boy named Lincoln, had not been seen since Friday leading to concerns from police.
Jessica was found on Tuesday afternoon but her baby Lincoln was still missing.
The incident was being treated as child abduction and police appealed anyone who help with their investigation to come forward.
But Walsall Police have now revealed the baby has now been found.
