Investigation into missing four month old launched

Jessica Davis, aged 25, and her baby had not been seen since Friday leading to concerns from police.

Jessica was found on Tuesday afternoon but her baby Lincoln is still missing.

Police have said that the incident is being treated as child abduction and encouraged anyone who help with their investigation to come forward.

Chief inspector Dez Lambert said: "Following a ruling in court that the child was to be placed into the care of Walsall Children’s Services, this is being treated as an abduction of a child.

"The Walsall Child Abuse Investigation Team is treating this as a criminal investigation.

“Our priority right now is to find and safeguard baby Lincoln and to return him to the care of the local authority.

“Anyone who is looking after baby Lincoln needs to be aware that they may be committing an offence of child abduction and should get in contact with the police as a matter of urgency.

"His biological parents are no longer allowed to look after him or give anyone else permission to do so.

"We are appealing for anyone who has this child to contact 101 to arrange his safe return.

“Anyone with information as to where the child might be is asked to call 101 giving log number 774 19/11, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”