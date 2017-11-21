Thieves put brakes on new Walsall cycling club

Walsall Arboretum Community Cycling Club only launched at the end of September.

Many of the members are pensioners and the club gives them the opportunity to exercise and to meet others.

Members out on a ride

But thieves broke into a compound at the beauty spot and stole all 11 of their bicycles.

The group, whose oldest member is aged 85, has had to suspend outings for the time-being until they can replace the equipment.

The members had received a £3,000 grant from Sport England get the club up and running.

Lesley Easter, Cycling UK’s cycling development officer for the West Midlands, said: “We had our first meeting when the bikes were delivered on September 26 and we’ve seen continuous high participation.

“The group is made up mostly of bright and brilliant senior citizens, most of them ladies, including Joan, the eldest at 85-years-old.

“The bicycles were brand new, and chosen specifically for new or unconfident cyclists. It is an upsetting crime, and deeply frustrating for everyone.”

A member is given a few pointers

Tina Eglington, aged 48, used the sessions to boost her shaky confidence on two wheels and give her a new focus in life.

She said: “I’m a full-time carer for my son who has mental disabilities, so this group has been a wonderful stress reliever during the little free time I have.

“I’ve loved it, I can’t begin to tell you how much it’s changed my life. It’s become a real little community, with no judgement as we’re all in the same boat.

“When I heard about what happened I wanted to cry. I don’t know where I can learn now.”

Cycling UK has now launched an appeal for people to donate unwanted bikes to the group so they can continue.

The group, which provides free lessons for adults, was started as part of the Big Bike Revival – a scheme and series of events across England and Scotland encouraging people to make every day journeys on their bikes.

Anyone who can help with the appeal for bikes should call the group on 01483 238 315 or anyone with information should call West Midlands Police on 101.