Police appeal to find missing Walsall mother and baby

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Jessica Davis or who knows where she is to contact them as soon as possible.

Jessica has not been seen since Friday and officers are now concerned for her welfare and that of her baby.

The 25-year-old from Walsall is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, slim with shoulder length dark brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Jessica or who knows where she may be should call police on 101.