Missing Walsall mother found - without her baby - prompting police appeal

Jessica Davis, aged 25, and her baby had not been seen since Friday leading to concerns from police.

West Midlands Police this afternoon confirmed she had been found but they were still searching for her baby.

Police officers believe the baby is with relatives and urged them to contact police as soon as possible.

In a statement, police said: "Following our appeal for help to locate a mum and her child, Jessica Davis has now been found.

"However her four-month-old son is still missing.

"He is thought to be with relatives and we are appealing for them to get in touch so that we know he is safe and well.

"Officers from the Locate team can be contacted on 101."