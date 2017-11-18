Rotherham abuse victim tells Walsall pupils to speak out

Sammy, 32, broke the silence which led to the Rotherham grooming scandal being uncovered in 2013 by telling how Arshid Hussain had abused her from the age of 14.

Her evidence sparked the police investigation that exposed the extent of the abuse, identified 1,400 child victims and led to 20 men being jailed for almost 300 years.

She has now joined forces with police officers in the Delves area of Walsall and community group Palfrey Big Local for a project which saw her speak with youngsters at Blue Coat Academy on how important it is for young people to know when to speak out.

The project has been given the title #iMatterWalsall and will see Sammy speak at the school again in the future, with West Midlands Police hoping she can then go on to give talks across the region.

She said: "I’m really excited about the project.

"This is exactly what police and communities should be doing: talking openly about CSE, addressing the issue and empowering children to confide in teachers, parents or police officers.

"I know first-hand that children who are suffering need to know the authorities are on their side, they can speak out on confidence, will be believed, and not be prosecuted for any offences they may have been groomed or coerced into committing.

"I’m confident the campaign can make a genuine difference, help protect vulnerable youngsters and catch offenders."

West Midlands Police already works across the region to promote See Me, Hear Me − a campaign designed to raise awareness of child sexual exploitation, protect children from abuse, and encourage people to report suspicious activity.

Superintendent Sue Parker from Walsall Police said Sammy’s involvement will help build on that work and help the force reach a wider audience.

She added: "It’s fantastic Sammy has committed to this project: hearing her insight into CSE from a survivor’s perspective will be hugely valuable for the children and indeed our own officers.

"The initiative builds on CSE prevention work already delivered in Walsall as part of West Midland Police’s Operation Sentinel which shines a light on hidden crimes like CSE.

"Neighbourhood officers and specialist support workers will host regular drop-in sessions at the school to ensure they become familiar, trusted faces that children feel comfortable to approach should they want to talk.

"And we will distribute CSE awareness leaflets to parents and work with key partners to hold events for parents and communities focusing on the topic.

"This shouldn’t be a taboo subject − that’s how offenders escape detection − so the project is all about having those discussions."

Councillor Aftab Nawaz, portfolio holder for children’s services in Walsall, said: ""The continuing #iMatterWalsall campaign challenges all of us to think differently about our behaviours; not to walk away, but to be alert and report any concerns we may have.

"Sammy’s awareness project is a fantastic initiative that will help protect children as well empower our communities to recognise and challenge abusive behaviour.

"Knowledge is power and more awareness is essential in the fight against CSE."