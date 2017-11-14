‘Tis the season – Christmas pop-up shop opens in Walsall BHS store

The empty town centre building has been taken over by a Christmas pop-up shop, with everything from tinsel, wrapping paper and ribbon up for grabs for £1.

Called No 1 for Christmas, the store opened its doors on Park Street on Saturday – and is only open for six weeks until Christmas Eve.

The shop is just across from Poundland, and shoppers are more than happy with the bargains on offer.

Shopper Hetty Jackson, aged 77, from Willenhall, said: "We want bargains, we do not want to be spending a lot of money on designer things so it is very good to have the shop here.

Jo Potter, 46, from Great Barr, said: "There is some decent stuff and the two budget shops means there is more variety."

Other shoppers were simply glad to see the empty BHS store occupied – if only for a short period.

Jack Mills, 73, from West Bromwich, said: "I would rather see it filled with something like this rather than see it derelict and empty.

"A store like this is nice for families around Christmas time. This time of year some people do not have the £5 to pay on presents for their children."

Paul Beckett, 57, from Wednesbury, said: "The store is all right. It is about time someone used the story since BHS left. I'm surprised it has not been filled, it is in a prime spot in the town centre."

One of the store managers who did not wish to be named said: "We sell everything to do with Christmas and we've been busy since we opened. It doesn't stop."