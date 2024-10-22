Teenager arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in skate park is bailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 16-year-old was arrested on Sunday after an incident at Yarnfield skate park in Stone on Sunday afternoon where officers from Staffordshire Police responded to reports that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted.

The force has announced that the boy has since been bailed with conditions and has asked for anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch by calling 101 or using Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website.

A spokesman for the force said: "The girl is continuing to receive support from specially-trained officers at this time.

"The 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has since been bailed with conditions.

"We’ve got a robust patrol strategy in place and will be continuing to provide extra reassurance to local residents.

"Anyone with any information that can help us with our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident 467 of October 20, or by using Live Chat on our website.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."