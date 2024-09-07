Van fire caused delays and lane closures on M6

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two lanes of the M6 southbound were closed between junction 14 for Stone and junction 13 for Stafford after a van caught fire, with delays of up to an hour reported as crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze.

The two crews from Stafford and Stone were called to the blaze around 4.50pm on Friday and worked to get the fire under control with hose reels.

National Highways West Midlands reported at the time on social media: "Two lanes (of four) are closed on the M6 southbound between J14, Stone and J13, Stafford, due to a van fire.

"Delays of around an hour on approach to the closures."

National Highways West Midlands later confirmed that the fire was reported as extinguished and all lanes reopened at 8.49pm.

A message on social media read: "All lanes are now open on the M6 southbound between J14 Stone and J13 Stafford."

A spokeswoman for the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a van fire on the M6 southbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 13 at around 4.50pm.

"Two fire engines from Stone and Stafford fire stations were sent to the scene and the crews tackled the blaze, which was a van on fire.

"No one was injured in the incident and the crews confirmed that the fire was out and the carriageway fully reopened at 8.49pm."