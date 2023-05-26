New mayor announced in Staffordshire

New Stone mayor Jim Davies with his predecessor Jon Powell

Jim Davies began his latest year of civic office at the town council’s annual meeting this month.

The former RAF squadron leader was previously Mayor in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and succeeds Jon Powell, who has been the town’s First Citizen for the past two years. Councillor Powell told the meeting he had enjoyed his time in office, which included raising money for Stone Community Hub and Chuckle Productions.

Councillor Davies will be supporting Age Concern Stone and District and Oak Tree Farm Rural Project during his year as Mayor . He said: “Both are very dear to my heart and I think it’s so important we should be looking at local organisations.

“I’m like Dick Whittington, three times Mayor of London, being three times Mayor of Stone. Thank you for having confidence in voting me in as Mayor – it’s going to be a real pleasure and honour to represent the town.

“I’m very conscious of the responsibility that comes with it, having done it in the past. When I look back seven years ago, and what we have achieved since as a town council, we now have the Crown Wharf pub, theatre and we’re thinking about the heritage centre and all the events going on in the town.

“We haven’t been successful in everything – we didn’t want the M&S (at Westbridge Park) or the care home on The Fillybrooks and we have got that monstrosity by Aston roundabout. We’ve won some and we’ve lost some, but I think we have the confidence of the people of Stone and it’s our job to repay that confidence with the way we do things over the next four years.”