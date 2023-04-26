Staffordshire retirement community hailed 'five star' in survey

McCarthy Stone has been praised in customer feedback for its Lichfield development

The McCarthy Stone team has received praise from residents at its Stowe Place Retirement Living Plus development on Rotten Row, Lichfield.

This came as part of a survey conducted by the Home Builders Federation (HBF), who reported "five star customer satisfaction" from homeowners.

David Meachem, divisional sales director for McCarthy Stone, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the full five stars from HBF. It is a true testament to the Stowe Place team's commitment and dedication in providing the very best service and products for our homeowners, and it is an honour to be given this prestigious accolade.

"Our homeowners are at the very centre of our developments, and we continually aim to ensure they always receive the highest quality experience throughout their journey with us, in turn delivering real peace of mind.

"That's from reservation stage, right through to moving in and becoming a welcome addition to our community here at Stowe Place. We're immensely proud of our achievement."

The Stowe Place retirement complex is comprised of one and two-bedroom apartments for the over 70s, as well as a chef-run bistro and a communal lounge.