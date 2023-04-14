Park improvement plans finally given green light

A masterplan of the proposed Westbridge Park play areas submitted to Stafford Borough Council

The £1.5m project to upgrade facilities at Westbridge Park was backed by Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee last month.

But the application then had to go to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for consideration after public body Sport England, which is sponsored by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, objected to the application because of loss of playing field space. The council has now been told the application will not be called in.

Approval has finally been given this month for the improvements, which will include new play equipment, a multi-use games area (MUGA), skate area, paths, toilets and seating in the park’s western area near Stafford Road. The work is expected to be completed in the autumn.

The letter to Stafford Borough Council from the Secretary of State’s office said: “The Secretary of State has decided not to call in this application. He is content that it should be determined by the local planning authority.”

The news was welcomed by Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge, cabinet member for leisure, at the authority’s latest planning committee meeting. She told committee members she was “very pleased” with the outcome.

Borough council leader Patrick Farrington said: “Westbridge Park is such a key part of our overall leisure, tourism and visitor offer for Stone, with ready access to the canal and the town centre, providing accessible walking and cycling routes linking together the town’s key assets and supporting our objective to support and grow the visitor economy as well as supporting local businesses and providing a high-quality outdoor environment designed to enhance the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors alike. It also provides an important space for events – with the final design incorporating this and the existing football provision.”

Stone councillor and planning committee member Jill Hood and resident Andy Osgathorpe, who spoke on behalf of the town’s sporting communities, both raised concerns about loss of football space at Westbridge Park when the application was considered last month. Mr Osgathorpe called for improvements to football facilities elsewhere in the town, while Councillor Hood said money had previously been promised for Alleyne’s Sports Centre but hadn’t materialised.

But Councillor Hood added that she was “absolutely buzzing” about the new play area. She said: “It’s going to bring huge footfall to the town – people are going to bring their children to a fantastic facility, they’re going to go into the High Street and spend in the local shops, eateries, pubs and restaurants and we really welcome that.