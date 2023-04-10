County winners in running for national Pub and Bar of the Year title

The Pheasant at Neenton

The Pheasant at Neenton, near Bridgnorth, was the winner of the Shropshire county title in the competition.

The Fitzherbert Arms at Swynnerton, near Stone, was the Staffordshire winner.

They and West Midlands winner Attic Brew Company in Stirchley, Birmingham, are among the 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland that are in contention for the national title.

The Fitzherbert Arms at Swynnerton. Photo: Google.

They were selected on overall best practice across several operational categories. The winner will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London on June 28, where 15 regional winners will also be announced.

The awards aim to highlight the positive and inspiring work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry.

Entries opened at the start of the year, with hundreds of venues outlining the details of their operation, summarising the work that goes into design, training, team welfare, sustainability, food, drink, marketing and many other areas.

“We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards.