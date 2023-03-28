Stone Business Park

The man died at the scene on Thursday afternoon at Stone Business Park, Brooms Road, work was halted at the scene to allow Staffordshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive investigate the incident.

Glencar Construction, the main contractor for the site, said: “We are very sad to confirm that an operative from one of our supply-chain partners was involved in a fatal incident at our construction site located at Stone Business Park on Thursday, March 23.

“The incident is being investigated by the police and the Health and Safety Executive, and we are fully cooperating with these authorities.

“The site has currently been stood down until further notice and we are offering support to those affected by this tragic event.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of the individual concerned at this very difficult time.”

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: “We were called at 3.25pm [on 23 March] by colleagues from the ambulance service to a unit on Stone Business Park following reports that a man, who was working at the property, had sadly died.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the incident alongside colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive. The man's family have been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident at 3.18pm on March 23. On arrival we discovered one male patient. Sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, it became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”