Residents to see rise of almost three per cent in tax from April

Stone High Street

The precept is used to fund town events, such as the annual Christmas lights switch on and regular markets, as well as community meeting places, two allotment sites and the Crown Meadow Nature Reserve.

But the town council has seen its energy bills soar by 257 per cent during the past year.

A number of savings in other areas have been proposed as part of a “difficult” budget for 2023/24 to avoid the need to increase the precept paid by residents even higher than the planned 2.99 per cent rise.

Savings plans include stopping maintaining bus shelters at locations no longer served by public transport, putting plans to repair the Joule’s Clock in Stone High Street on hold and stopping the Stone Helpline, which was set up to support vulnerable residents during the Covid-19 pandemic but has seen usage decline to a “very low level” in recent months.

Town events are set to continue however, as well as the opening of a new venue showcasing the area’s history.

On Tuesday councillors approved the budget and council tax for 2023/24.

From April Band D households will pay £58.15 to the town council for the year – an increase of £1.64 on the previous bill.

A statement set to be included in the council tax leaflet said: “The 2023/24 budget, despite having to deal with excessive amounts of inflation, especially in respect of energy costs, includes additional funding to provide further improvements at Crown Meadow and support for a King’s Coronation event. This is in addition to the development and operation of a new heritage centre within the exciting redevelopment at Crown Wharf.

“Investing in and working to promote a vibrant town and encourage visitors is a key town council priority. In order to support this, the council organises regular events such as the town market and monthly craft market, together with town centre events such as the music festival, Stone by the Sea, the classic car event and the St George’s Day celebration.

“Christmas lights are provided in the High Street and at Walton, with the council’s annual switch-on event being one of (the) highlights of the town year. The High Street environment is enhanced by the council’s provision of hanging baskets and bunting along the High Street and newly refurbished noticeboards and finger posts throughout the town.