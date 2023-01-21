Officers help escort giant load along county roads

The giant electric transformer was being transported as a wide load measuring 5.5 yards wide and 109 yards long from the Mammoet depot in Hixon near Stafford.
With the help of a police escort it followed a route via Weston Road, Beaconside, to the A34 north past Stone on its way to Ellesmere Port, in Cheshire.
Staffordshire Police's Road Policing Unit tweeted: "It is big and slow and difficult to manoeuvre, so please be patient if you get caught up in it today."
A similar wide load went through the area last month. Last August motorists were amazed to see the top deck of a Boeing 747 carried by lorry through the Black Country and Staffordshire to Manchester where it will become a visitor attraction.
Load is clear of #Stafford and now on its way to #Stone where it will go wrong side of the A34 at Walton Island all the way to #Darlaston Island where it will rejoin correct side. We will be pausing at Trentham for Driver Break. pic.twitter.com/JgiLgwRILq— Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit (@RoadPolicing) January 21, 2023