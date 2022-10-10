Notification Settings

Services delayed and cancelled after person hit by train

By James VukmirovicStonePublished:

Commuters heading up and down a busy rail line have been met with delays after the line was closed due to a person being hit.

The incident happened near Pingle Lane in Stone. Photo: Google Street Map

The Stone to Colwich Line, which connects services from the West Coast Mainline to the Trent Valley Line, was closed in both directions after the incident, which happened around 5.30pm on Monday near Pingle Lane in Stone.

The incident saw services between Stoke-on-Trent and Lichfield Trent Valley cancelled or diverted via Stafford while emergency service attended the scene, with delays in place until 7pm.

A spokesman for National Rail said: "A person has been hit by a train between Stoke-on-Trent and Lichfield Trent Valley.

"As all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled or diverted via Stafford until approximately 19:00."

News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

