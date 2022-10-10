Services delayed and cancelled after person hit by train

The incident happened near Pingle Lane in Stone. Photo: Google Street Map

The Stone to Colwich Line, which connects services from the West Coast Mainline to the Trent Valley Line, was closed in both directions after the incident, which happened around 5.30pm on Monday near Pingle Lane in Stone.

The incident saw services between Stoke-on-Trent and Lichfield Trent Valley cancelled or diverted via Stafford while emergency service attended the scene, with delays in place until 7pm.

A spokesman for National Rail said: "A person has been hit by a train between Stoke-on-Trent and Lichfield Trent Valley.