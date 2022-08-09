Wheat field destroyed as firefighters tackle second harvester fire in a week

The aftermath of the combine harvester fire in Stone

Crews were called to a field in Shallowford Lane, Stone, at 11.50am on Tuesday morning where they found a combine harvester well-alight.

The fire had also spread to four hectares within a wheat field, as well as to a tractor and plough.

No one has been reported injured and the wheat field fire has now been extinguished.

Fire crews from Cannock, Eccleshall, Rising Brook, Stafford and Stone attended the scene, as did the station officer from Stone Fire Station.

Crews remain at the scene to dampen down the combine harvester, using two breathing apparatus and four hose reel jets, supplied by a water carrier.

Station manager Liam Hickey said: “Firefighters have worked extremely hard and efficiently, given the remote location, to save as much as possible of wheat crop for the farm staff to harvest in the near future.”

It is the second combine harvester fire in the region in just a week, after another harvester caught alight near Penkridge last Thursday.