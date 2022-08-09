Councillors object to shorter Starbucks totem pole plan in Stone

The former Dan's Motorcycle Showroom at The Fillybrooks in Stone. Photo: Google

The coffee giant is set to open a new drive through at the former Dans Motorcycle Showroom on The Fillybrooks. Stafford Borough Council approved the building conversion in March but planning committee members refused permission for a 9m tall totem pole sign because of its incongruous appearance within its surroundings.

Now a fresh application has been submitted to Stafford Borough Council seeking advertising consent for a totem pole three metres shorter than the previous proposal. Stone Town Council members remain opposed to the size of the signage however

Speaking at this month’s planning consultative committee meeting town councillor Jim Davies said: “It was a 9m pole and the borough council said ‘you are not having that’. They have come back with a 6m pole.

“I’m informed it will be sited outside the most inappropriate location next to ancient woodland. I propose we object because of the location being inappropriate.”

Residents and councillors raised concerns about the original totem pole plans because of potential effect on neighbours and local wildlife such as birds, bats and insects.

Speaking at the March meeting resident William Clarke said: “We live opposite the proposed development and I don’t think there are many drive throughs in a Green Belt opposite residential housing. I’m not advocating no advertising, but suitable advertising for the location in Stone.

“It should at least attempt to fit into the locale, not replicate an interstate highway. A nine metre totem pole is a complete indulgence and it’s better suited to a retail park.”

Applicant Daren Burney said the new Starbucks would bring 25 new jobs to the area as well as more electric vehicle charging points. He added: “The proposal brings an existing business back into use and uses existing access points on the A34 .