Mount Road, Stone. Photo: Google Maps

Four fire engines were sent to the Mount Road area of Stone from stations including Stafford and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

The service received 14 calls reporting the incident and arrived at the scene at around 5.41pm on Friday.

Firefighters say the trailer was carrying 'miscellaneous' items and was 100 per cent damaged in the blaze, while the vehicle itself also suffered significant damage.