Cocktail bar plans for empty Stone shop

By Kerry AshdownStonePublished:

An empty shop in Stone High Street could be converted into a cocktail bar.

The empty shop unit next to the Crown Hotel
The empty shop unit next to the Crown Hotel

Plans to convert the retail unit next to the Crown Hotel have been submitted to Stafford Borough Council. The upper floors would become five hotel rooms if the applications are approved.

Listed Building Consent is also sought for the works to the Grade II Listed building, which dates back to the 18th century.

A design, access and heritage statement submitted as part of the applications said: “The original building is of significant importance as a heritage asset although more modern elements have been added and a more modern internal finish has been added over time.

“The main structure in this instance is of real significance with nothing remaining of internal features or finish. The presence internally of poor previous workmanship presents an opportunity to lift the internal aesthetic of the building.

“The applicant has acknowledged the importance of the asset and this is reflected in the comprehensive programme of works that look to enhance the historic form of the building both internally and externally.”

By Kerry Ashdown

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

