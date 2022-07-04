Cocktail bar plans for empty Stone shop

The empty shop unit next to the Crown Hotel

Plans to convert the retail unit next to the Crown Hotel have been submitted to Stafford Borough Council. The upper floors would become five hotel rooms if the applications are approved.

Listed Building Consent is also sought for the works to the Grade II Listed building, which dates back to the 18th century.

A design, access and heritage statement submitted as part of the applications said: “The original building is of significant importance as a heritage asset although more modern elements have been added and a more modern internal finish has been added over time.

“The main structure in this instance is of real significance with nothing remaining of internal features or finish. The presence internally of poor previous workmanship presents an opportunity to lift the internal aesthetic of the building.