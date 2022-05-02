Drivers given on the spot fines for flouting Stone vehicle ban

Stone High Street. Pic: Google Street View

The motorists were issued with £75 fixed penalty notices during an operation in High Street, in Stone, which is covered by traffic regulation and public space protection orders, meaning vehicles and bicycles are banned unless they have an exemption.

The latest fines follow action carried out earlier this year when more than 40 people were given warnings about breaching the rules.

Stafford Borough Council and the local policing team then announced last month that they would be handing out fixed penalty notices in a bid to stop drivers breaking rules which they claimed was putting pedestrians safety at risk.

Following the successful action on April 26 the council and Staffordshire Police said more enforcement operations were due.

The operation followed complaints about drivers ignoring the restrictions - with money from the fines being used to help fund other community safety projects.

The borough's communities and health boss Councillor Jeremy Pert said: “We want to encourage more people to come into our local high streets to shop, eat and use the services they offer - and they must be able to do that safely.

“The safety of the public is our primary concern and it is really disappointing that, despite the previous awareness campaign and recent publicity about potential enforcement action, people have ignored the rules and our warnings.

“I hope these fines will serve as a deterrent to others.”

Exemptions to the public space protection order include the emergency services, loading and unloading anything that cannot be carried by hand between 4pm and 10am and post office and cash in transit vehicles. There is no exemption for takeaway delivery drivers or blue badge holders.