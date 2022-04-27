Pupils experience thrills of live television

The pupils were invited to be part of a live studio audience for the show

The Year four pupils from Pirehill School in Stone were invited to take part as a live studio audience for an episode of BBC programme Blue Peter.

The 30 pupils, who were selected from a draw from a hat, travelled to Media City in Salford on April 8 and were given a guided tour of the studio, as well as getting to meet Henry, the Blue Peter dog.

Three of the pupils were also selected to speak on live TV during the programme, while the other pupils watched from the back of the studio, and all 30 pupils were given a Blue Peter badge following the end of the show.

Teacher Paul Brewer led the visit and spoke about how it came about and what it mean to the pupils.

He said: "Back in February, I was contacted by Georgia Stanway, a studio researcher for Blue Peter at the BBC, who wanted to know if we as a school would be interested in taking part as a live studio audience for an episode of Blue Peter.

"Georgia is local to the area and was keen to provide opportunities for the children in our community now that the TV studios were beginning to welcome back live audiences after recent Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed.

"As a school, we felt that this was an opportunity of a life time to enrich our children's experiences and something that they would always remember, being part of such an iconic British institution such as Blue Peter.

"Once the show has finished, the buzz amongst the children was clear for all to see.