Town gears up for 2022 events

Stone High Street

Town councillors met this month to consider their calendar of events for the coming months.

And fun-seekers of all ages can look forward to several activities in the town after the Covid pandemic affected events during the past two years.

On April 23 there will be a St George’s Day re-enactment in the High Street and Market Square between 1pm and 3pm.

Previous events have seen medieval-style knights parading through the town, followed by a mini-battle.

The June Bank Holiday weekend will feature four days of festivities to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, including a picnic event at Westbridge Park on Sunday, June 5.

Summer activities in the town will include a performance by Florence Brass Band in Stonefield Park from 2pm on Sunday, August 14th and Stone by the Sea will return to the High Street from August 17 to 20.

Seaside activities such as a sandpit with buckets and spades and children’s fairground rides have previously proved a hit with families. And there are hopes that two donkeys will also make an appearance.

Speaking of the plans for the brass band concert Councillor Philip Leason said: “I think it is an excellent idea – particularly if we can get them to play some music to fit in with the Queen’s Jubilee as an extension to the Jubilee celebrations.”

Anyone interested in the workings of the council is invited to its chamber at the Station Road offices on Saturday, September 17. An open day will be taking place from 9am to 3pm during this year’s Heritage Open Days, a national festival of history and culture.

And the festive season will start in bright style with the town’s annual Christmas Lights Switch on in the High Street on Thursday, November 17.

Other organisations will also be hosting events throughout the year in Stone town centre. Stone Traders’ Group is teaming up with Stone Food and Drink Festival to stage street food events on May 12th and August 11th, as well as a summer street market on July 16th and Christmas markets on November 20th and December 11.

The traders will also bring Fright Night to the High Street for Halloween on October 31, while Stone Food and Drink Festival will enjoy a summer outing at Westbridge Park from July 15 to 17.