Four-day celebration among events to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Communities across the borough are being encouraged to join in the June celebration of Elizabeth II’s historic milestone. Last month she became the first British monarch to reign for 70 years and the occasion will be marked during a four-day Bank Holiday weekend from June 2 to 5.

Stone Town Council has budgeted £5,000 towards its Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Details of planned events were presented to this month’s General Purposes Committee meeting and they include a Queen’s Jubilee poem and picture competition for local schools.

Beacons will be lit throughout the country on Thursday, June 2, including one at Stone’s St Michael’s Church. The church is also set to host a special service on Friday, June 3.

An exhibition of previous jubilee celebrations is being planned for Saturday, June 4 to take place in Mark Square during the monthly farmers’ market – or at the town’s new heritage centre if it is open by that date.

A report from the town council’s Platinum Jubilee Working Group said that members had agreed to cancel the town’s annual music festival and put the funds towards events on Sunday, June 5.

It added: “The Jubilee celebration would take place on Westbridge Park beginning at 12 midday as the group thought the High Street would not be able to accommodate the amount of people who would turn up to celebrate.

“People would be invited to bring their own tables and chairs for a huge picnic. Stone Town Council would provide entertainment and vendors.”

In the county town Stafford in the World will return on June 2 after an absence during the Covid pandemic.

Victoria Park will host displays and performances from 9am to 4pm, as well as a beacon lighting. The borough’s schools, communities, businesses, charities, organisations and residents are being encouraged to showcase their connections with other parts of the Commonwealth and wider world.

Car fans can take a nostalgic look back in Eccleshall on June 3 with a vehicle display spanning the 70 years of the Queen’s reign and a procession along the High Street.

And borough residents born in 1926 – the same year as the Queen – are being invited to a tea party on Sunday, May 29, at Stafford Rugby Club. For more information email jubilee@staffordbc.gov.uk.

Stafford Borough Council has waived fees for communities wanting to close roads to hold street parties during the Bank Holiday weekend. So far it has received almost 20 road closure requests.

Funding is also available for groups wanting to mark the Platinum by staging an event or creating a legacy such as a dedicated bench or wood. Grants of up to £1,000 are available through the Community Foundation of Staffordshire.

Councillor Jeremy Pert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Health, said: “It has been incredible to hear how many people have taken up our offer of free road closures to put on street parties to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“And now we want to help residents and community groups mark the occasion with the opportunity to get up to £1,000 to help them do so. It would be a fitting tribute to see the money used towards creating a lasting legacy to celebrate this milestone anniversary

“I know that many communities can reference events that were put on in 1977 to mark the Silver Jubilee with, for example, books and videos created from some of the events. The more creative the idea the better.

“I’d urge people to take a look on the website to find out more – and then get their applications in as soon as possible so they don’t miss out as it is expected the grant funding will be in high demand especially with the focus on creating treasured community assets.”