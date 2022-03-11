Council grants for community groups

Stone Town Council Offices

Stone Lions Club and Kibblestone District Scout Council are each set to receive £500 from Stone Town Council’s grant funding pot after their applications were approved at a meeting this month.

The Lions will use their grant to help fund their prostate screening event, which will return to Stone on Tuesday, April 26. Almost 400 men attended the last event in September 2019 and the PSA (prostate-specific antigen) blood test can help detect early signs of prostate cancer.

Home testing kits were offered during the coronavirus but did not prove as popular with local men, the application form submitted to Stone Town Council said.

It added: “We are providing men with the opportunity to have a test to identify prostate problems. Every year a number of men have been identified as having a need for further examinations of their prostate.”

The Kibblestone Scout Campsite near Stone will welcome hundreds of girls, young women and volunteers in August when Girlguiding Staffordshire hosts Unity, an international Guide Camp.

The town council funding will help Guides and Rangers, aged between 10 and 18, create a sensory garden in the run-up to the event as part of a service project.

The grant request form stated: “Young people can take time out away from the hustle bustle of a camp, learn about environmental issues and also enjoy the great outdoors. All of these things help improve personal wellbeing and promote positive mental health.

“The plans will include the building of a small fire pit area which would provide a focal point for the garden and would provide a perfect environment for storytelling, singing, educational sessions and learning new skills.”

Councillor Philip Leason said: “Kibblestone is widely used by Scouts and Guides in Stone. I think this sensory garden would be an excellent facility, particularly for Guides and Scouts with disabilities.