The Star of Stone Spitfire Group becomes founding partner of the Crown Wharf Theatre.

CWT trustee Leo Capernaros at the entrance to Crown Wharf Theatre with Star of Stone Spitfire Group including artist Charles O'Neill and group lead Geoff Berriman

In 1942, the people of Stone raised £5,000 to fund a Spitfire for the war effort.

The plane was named The Star of Stone as the fundraising meetings were held in The Star Inn pub. However, on 19 June 1942, the Star of Stone pilot, Flt Lt Karl Jacobsen, died after being shot down over the English Channel.

Set up in 2018, the Spitfire Group aims to keep the story of the Star of Stone alive and to celebrate the huge community effort in the town that delivered the plane.

Geoff Berriman, group leader of the Star of Stone Spitfire Group, said: "We’re delighted to support Crown Wharf Theatre. When it opens its doors, it will be an incredible addition to the cultural life of the town. It’s simply mind-boggling what can be put on there and the impact it can have.

"In 1942, the people of Stone came together to fund The Star of Stone Spitfire. It was a wonderful community effort, and a similar community spirit exists around the Crown Wharf Theatre, as individuals, businesses and organisations all do their bit to make sure the theatre opens and is a huge success."

Leo Capernaros, Crown Wharf Theatre trustee, said: "We’re so proud to be supported by The Star of Stone Spitfire Project. We’ve been so fortunate, right from the beginning, to have so many people stepping forward and backing the Crown Wharf Theatre.

"From individuals helping at our fundraising events, to businesses donating their time and expertise, to organisations like The Star of Stone Spitfire Project becoming founding partners, getting the theatre open is a real community effort."

The shell of Crown Wharf Theatre was built as a gift to the town by Joule’s Brewery the theatre’s lead sponsor as part of their Crown Wharf development by the Trent and Mersey Canal.

The Crown Wharf Theatre Charity took on the theatre in April last year on a peppercorn rent and, thanks to support from local businesses and a £50,000 grant from the Town Hall Charities, got to work first on the back-of-house areas, which are nearing completion.

A £75,000 grant from the Community and Environment Fund, in place to benefit communities being disrupted by HS2, was awarded to Crown Wharf Theatre at the end of last year, which means work in the auditorium can now get under way. The grant will be used to fund the lighting grid, sprung timber flooring, sound equipment and acoustic treatments.