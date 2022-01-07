Petrol station set for revamp including electric vehicle charging points

The Shell garage at The Fillybrooks, Stone. Photo: Google

The replacement retail area planned for the Shell Garage, on Eccleshall Road, Stone, will be more than double the size of the current facility and include toilets, if plans are approved by Stafford Borough Council.

The proposals also include replacement of fuel pumps and a new canopy. Existing car and jet wash facilities are set to be replaced by a parking area.

A statement submitted as part of the application said the redevelopment of the site offered potential new job opportunities for local residents as well as creating better facilities for customers, including four electric vehicle charging points to meet increasing demand.

A Stone business operator has written to Stafford Borough Council to support the plans.

They said: “As operators of LGVs I am welcoming these changes. Current access off the Eccleshall Road for LGV is dangerous.

“Exiting around back of shop is hazardous. Current provision does not allow LGV driver to take legal break after fuelling due to blocking forecourt. The new plans answers these concerns.”

Stone Town Council also backed the proposals at its meeting on Tuesday. Councillor Jim Davies said: “I think it is an improvement and I welcome it.”

But councillors also called for the safety of pedestrians walking past the Eccleshall Road site entrances to be taken into consideration.

Councillor Ken Argyle said: “Anybody walking down the footpath takes their life into their hands as they walk across that second junction because you can’t see vehicles exiting that particular exit.”

Councillor Jill Hood said: “I hope Highways has noted the concerns and seen if there is anything they can do.