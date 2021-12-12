Woman and dog rescued as crews tackle house fire

Crews from Hanley, Longton and Newcastle were called to reports of a fire at the property in the Stonefield area of Stone at around 4.30am on Sunday.

Three crews and 19 firefighters were sent and used four breathing apparatus and a positive pressure ventilation fan to tackle the blaze.

A woman and a dog were rescued from the address, with the woman treated by paramedics at the scene.

The extent of any injuries has not yet been confirmed.

The fire was extinguished and crews remained at the address to secure the premises and establish the cause of the fire.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire Service said: "We had three crews, one each from Hanley, Longton and Newcastle, attend a fire at an address in the Stonefield area of Stone around 4.30am this morning.

"Nineteen firefighters were in attendance in total and four BA's and one PPV were used to tackle the fire.

"A woman and a dog were rescued from the property, with the woman given treatment at the scene by an ambulance crew.

"Crews have remained at the property to secure it and investigations have begun to identify the cause of the fire."