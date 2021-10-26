Covid-19 remembrance area plans put forward for Stone

A cherry blossom tree. Photo: Kerry Ashdown

Stone Town Council maintains Crown Meadow as a nature reserve and is now considering plans to create a remembrance area on a neighbouring grassed area.

Stonefield Park was previously suggested at an August town council meeting as a potential commemoration place. And last month Stafford Borough Council proposed a memorial woodland for Westbridge Park.

Tree planning was discussed for the land next to Crown Meadow at a town council meeting this month. The area of reflection and remembrance would be for those who have lost loved ones and those whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic.

Councillor Philip Leason said: “Bill Waller, the borough council’s biodiversity officer, is recommending a mix of pink and white cherry blossom trees. This would create an attractive display in spring.”

Councillor Jill Hood, a member of the borough council’s Covid Memorial Working Group, said: “They came up with all sorts of ideas all over the borough and I thought it would be nice if the town council did its own. They were quite happy with that.