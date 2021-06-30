New use for former golf course clubhouse

A Google Street View image of the entrance to the former golf course at Eccleshall Road Norton Bridge. Photo: Google

Izaak Walton Golf Club at Norton Bridge closed five years ago. The Eccleshall Road site later reopened under the management of Norton Bridge Golf Club, but the course shut in 2018.

The former clubhouse and greenkeepers’ equipment shed are now set to be used for light industry and storage after change of use plans were approved by Stafford Borough Council planning officers.

Chebsey Parish Council raised concerns that the proposal would result in the loss of a leisure facility and was significant change of use of a rural site.

The 50-space car park at the site will support the industrial and storage use, a report said, but no external storage space is proposed.

The report said: “The use of the wider site as a golf course has been terminated and the land reverted back to agriculture. The existing buildings previously associated with the golf course have remained vacant since 2019 as their intended use is no longer in place. The site is adjacent to industrial and agricultural buildings directly to the west of the site.

“The proposal would have no impact on the character and appearance of the buildings or the surrounding area as the change of use would be purely material in nature, with no external physical works being proposed.