Council’s first physical meeting for 15 months postponed at 11th hour

A Google Street View image of Stone Community Hub at the Frank Jordan Centre in Lichfield Street Stone. Photo: Google

Stone Town Council was due to host its first physical meetings since March 2020 on Tuesday night, but they were postponed on Tuesday afternoon due to unforeseen circumstances. The new meeting date will be July 8 from 7pm.

The council’s last meeting was held online in early May, just days before special measures allowing local authorities to hold meetings remotely came to an end. Now councils are once again required to meet in physical settings – a move that has been criticised by some elected members in Staffordshire – but they have been encouraged to continue broadcasting proceedings online to enable members of the public to watch remotely.

Stone Town Council usually meets in the council chamber in Station Road, but Tuesday’s meetings were moved to the Frank Jordan Centre in Lichfield Street to enable better social distancing and allow residents to attend too.