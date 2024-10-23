18 eerie images of once-popular Stafford Indoor Market now it has closed for good

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thousands of people once walked the hall of the widely popular Stafford Indoor Market.

Marketgoers of all ages visited the venue to do their weekend shop, buying anything from freshly butchered meat to carpet cleaners, toys and even musical instruments.

Once upon a time, the indoor market was the bustle of weekend activity, seeing thousands of people of all ages come by to meet friends, buy goods and spend time surrounded by the dozens of independent retailers.

However, since its closure on October 12 of this year, the centre has become a ghost town – with the once-occupied stalls falling derelict and vacant.

Now, through 18 images submitted by photographer Ian Knight, the Express & Star has shown the sad state of affairs for the once-popular Stafford Indoor Market.

Stafford Indoor Market

1. Making a grand entrance.

The market doors look glim as they closed for the last time. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

2. Need a sugar rush?

SugaRush was a great place to get a tasty treat. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

3. Dark corridors.

The empty halls give the market a haunted feel. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

4. Deserted stalls.

The market was closed to make way for regeneration works by the Council. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

5. Quietly forgotten.

The once bustling halls are eerily quiet in the this picture. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

6. Closing down sale.

The sad state of affairs for the market could be seen on the stalls signs. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

7. Hideaway Beauty.

These empty halls would once have been full of eager shoppers. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

8. Indoor outdoor dining spot.

This looks like the setting of a horror movie, but it was once full of life. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

9. A sad sight for independent shopping.

Thousands of people would visit the market each week to do their weekly shop. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

10. Lovely cafe lunch.

The now derelict cafe would have once served hundreds of meals a day to hungry shoppers. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

11. Do you remember this stall?

Do you know what shop once resided here? Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

12. Empty hallways.

The once-popular shopping venue now looks like the set of a horror movie. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

13. Booking a holiday?

You could even get holiday information at the market. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

14. Farmgate farm shop.

Fancy eggs on toast? this Farmgate Farmshop would have been the perfect place to pick up some quality farm goods. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

15. One of your five-a-day.

This fruit and vegetable stand would have been the perfect place to get your five a day. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

16. A quiet exit.

The entrance would have been the meeting place for many shoppers. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

17. Empty stalls.

Do you remember buying anything from the many stalls that once resided here? Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

18. Bridal hair.

Once upon a time many excited women would get their hair cut here for their wedding. Credit: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Do you have fond memories of owning or shopping at Stafford Indoor Market? Send your story to daniel.walton@jpress.co.uk.