18 eerie images of once-popular Stafford Indoor Market now it has closed for good
Eerie images show the sad state of Stafford's indoor market now all the traders have left and the once popular site has been deserted.
Thousands of people once walked the hall of the widely popular Stafford Indoor Market.
Marketgoers of all ages visited the venue to do their weekend shop, buying anything from freshly butchered meat to carpet cleaners, toys and even musical instruments.
Once upon a time, the indoor market was the bustle of weekend activity, seeing thousands of people of all ages come by to meet friends, buy goods and spend time surrounded by the dozens of independent retailers.
However, since its closure on October 12 of this year, the centre has become a ghost town – with the once-occupied stalls falling derelict and vacant.
Now, through 18 images submitted by photographer Ian Knight, the Express & Star has shown the sad state of affairs for the once-popular Stafford Indoor Market.
Stafford Indoor Market
1. Making a grand entrance.
2. Need a sugar rush?
3. Dark corridors.
4. Deserted stalls.
5. Quietly forgotten.
6. Closing down sale.
7. Hideaway Beauty.
8. Indoor outdoor dining spot.
9. A sad sight for independent shopping.
10. Lovely cafe lunch.
11. Do you remember this stall?
12. Empty hallways.
13. Booking a holiday?
14. Farmgate farm shop.
15. One of your five-a-day.
16. A quiet exit.
17. Empty stalls.
18. Bridal hair.
Do you have fond memories of owning or shopping at Stafford Indoor Market? Send your story to daniel.walton@jpress.co.uk.